Iraq Economic Review: Iraq's Industrial Sector, Green Building, Ukraine War

By on 24th June 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By Basima Abdulrahman, Rania Baker and Ahmed Tabaqchali, for the Institute of Regional and International Studies (IRIS) at the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS). The opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq Economic Review: Iraq's Industrial Sector | Green Building | Ukraine war

The June 2022 issue of the Iraq Economic Review includes an exclusive one-on-one interview with Iraqi green tech entrepreneur Basima Abdulrahman on Green Building in Iraq, a report with original research and fieldwork by Rania Baker on the industrial sector in Iraq, and extensive data analysis from Ahmed Tabaqchali revealing the economic implications of the Ukraine war.

The full report can be read here.

