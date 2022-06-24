Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 23rd June 2022).
Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD970 (-1.1%) / $847 (-1.3%) (weekly change) (+5.7% and +5.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.1 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD4.7 bn ($7.0 mn).
- First issued construction (Binaa) bonds with a category of IQD1.0 mn (CB10) started trading on Monday. Total weekly trading volume was IQD4,135 K (around $2,780) (Maturity: 4 years, annual interest rate: 7%).
- Asiacell (TASC) TASC invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the year 2021 starting Jun. 19. The company decided in its recent AGM to distribute 100% cash dividends (IQD1.0 dividend per share, 11.8% dividend yield). TASC recently selected MCP to provide anti-fraud and compliance monitoring solutions for Asiacell's value added services and direct carrier billing (DCB) services. MCP's combined scanner and shield solutions will allow Asiacell to detect fraudulent and non-compliant traffic on all advertising campaigns. (Iraqi News)
- Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) resumed trading on Jun. 22 after holding its AGM on Jun. 8 in which the bank decided to distribute IQD0.04 dividend per share (8.0% dividend yield).
- Original shares of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) resumed trading on Jun. 23 after holding its GA on Jun. 5 in which the bank decided to increase its capital through 25% rights issue to IQD250 bn. The bank also approved financing "Al-Shoruq Housing Project" in Nineveh province which requires CBI approval.
- The AGM of National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) has been postponed to Jun. 26 due to lack of quorum.
