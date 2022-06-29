Korea Promoting Peace and Stability in Iraq

UN-Habitat Iraq receives generous support from Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to promote peace and stability by facilitating sustainable returns

UN-Habitat Iraq welcomes the contribution of USD 6 million from the Korean Government through the Korea International Cooperation Agency office in Iraq.

Today, during his visit to UN-Habitat Office, Mr. Cho Hyeong Lae, Country Director, KOICA Iraq Office and Wael Al Ashhab, Head of UN-Habitat Iraq Prorgamme, signed the contribution agreement which aims to support the returnees in Ninewa.

The two-year programme aims to facilitate the sustainable returns of vulnerable displaced population to Sinjar by supporting their housing, land and property rights and improvement of living conditions.

Further, the programme aims to directly support 55,800 vulnerable populations in Sinjar by improving access to dignified housing, securing land tenure and improving living conditions and access to basic services and livelihoods.

Mr. Cho Hyeong Lae, emphasized the commitment of the Korean Government and KOICA in collaboration with UN-Habitat to support Iraqi government to provide assistance to the most vulnerable population in Iraq.

Wael Al Ashhab, thanked the KOICA delegation for their generous contribution and emphasized UN-Habitat's commitment to support Iraqi people in dire need of housing, HLP and improve the living conditions which are key issues to promote the sustainable returns. Both parties agreed that housing, WASH and HLP rights should be prioritized activities to continue supporting the rights of the most vulnerable groups in Iraq.

(Source: UN)