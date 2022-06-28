IBBC Webinar: Privatization of Iraqi State-Owned Enterprises

From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC):

Please join IBBC webinar on The Privatization of Iraqi State-owned Enterprises, which will take place on July 6th from 1.00pm - 2.30pm UK time on Zoom.

Professor Frank Gunter of Lehigh University joined by other Members of the IBBC Advisory Council has written a paper for IBBC and a road map on how to privatise the 176 State owned Enterprises (SOEs) in Iraq.

The paper was launched at our recent Spring Conference at The Mansion House on 24th of May.

You can find a copy of it in English here and Arabic here.

Professor Gunter will present key ideas, needs and processes that will lead to a successful privatisation outcome and why it is so important for Iraq.

He is joined by a distinguished panel of IBBC members and commentators including: