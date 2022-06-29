Petrel to submit proposals to Incoming Iraqi Administration

By John Lee.

Petrel Resources has said its Iraqi business is being "re-galvanised" (sic), with data bases being updated, and updated proposals submitted to the incoming administration.

In its audited results for the year ended 31st December 2021, the company said it is strengthening its Iraqi team, and has invested heavily in the training and development of its Iraqi staff.

It adds that its Iraqi Director, Riadh Ani, has maintained strong relationships with Ministry of Oil officials, being "highly regarded as the son of one of the most successful drillers in history: his father Mahmoud Ahmed had run Iraq's North Oil Company, and also the State Iraqi Drilling Company."

The company claims to have an interest in Iraq's Block 6 in the Western Desert, subject to ratification.

(Source: Petrel Resources)