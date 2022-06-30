Northrop Grumman Wins $13m Iraq Contract

By John Lee.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $13,273,788 contract modification (P00004) for option exercise to previously awarded contract FA8617-21-C-6237 for contractor logistics support of Iraq's C-172 & C-208 fleets at Martyr Brigadier General Ali Flaih Air Base, Iraq.

This modification involves Foreign Military Sales to Iraq. Work will be performed at Martyr Brigadier General Ali Flaih Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2023.

Total cumulative face value of the exercised options is $13,273,788. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Legacy Training Aircraft Division, International Support Branch, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)