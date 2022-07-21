IBBC Introduces New Members

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has held an on online webinar to introduce new members to the membership and wider Iraqi audiences.

Participant companies and speakers included:

Ms Batoul Husseini, Director of digital government & CSR, SAP ;

; Mr Ahmed Al Hinkawi, Managing partner at Al Etihad Law firm ;

; Mr Sean O'Rourke, Global Partnerships manager at University of Dundee ; and,

; and, Dr Amir Saadati, Exec Director, GEMS Middle East.

Each spoke about their organisation, and a strong commitment to education and training featured across the companies, as did a progressive view and activity on modernisation sectors of Iraq, especially from Etihad law and SAP.

Dundee explained they are focused on agricultural technology research, Islamic finance and life sciences, while GEMS provide skills and training for both educational establishments and companies alike. The members then joined break out rooms to meet the audience.

(Source: IBBC)