Baker Hughes wins Four-Year Contract in Missan

By John Lee.

Baker Hughes has said its oilfield services (OFS) division has secured a four-year contract to provide artificial lift solutions for the Missan [Maysan] oilield in Iraq.

In a statement announcing its results for the second quarter of 2022, the US-based company said the contract includes the supply of electrical submersible pumps (ESP), surface equipment and dedicated field services.

The ESPs will be utilized to maximize oil recovery and extend system run-life in harsh environments, it added.

The company, which also has contracts at the Nasiriyah and Garraf [Gharraf] oil fields, recently committed to pulling out of operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, following the Federal Supreme Court ruling that oil contracts signed with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) are unconstitutional.

(Source: Baker Hughes)