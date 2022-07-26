Production at Khor Mor field unaffected by Rocket Attacks

By John Lee.

The Khor Mor field in Kurdistan has again been subjected to rocket attacks.

In a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, operator Dana Gas said:

"Dana Gas (PJSC) informs the market that two small rockets landed within the Khor Mor Block in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on the evening of Monday, 25th of July.

"There were no injuries and production operations continue as normal."

The field was also attacked last month, with two people injured.

(Source: Dana Gas)