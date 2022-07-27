Iraq confirms June Oil Exports

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for June of 101,191,236 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.373 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.300 million bpd exported in May.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 97,980,589 barrels, while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,910,887 barrels.

While not explicitly stated by the Ministry, these figures seem to imply that exports by road to Jordan totalled 299,760 barrels for the month.

Revenues for the month were $11.354 billion, at an average price of $112.209 per barrel.

May's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)