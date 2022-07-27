Sallyport wins $127m Iraq Contract

By John Lee.

US-based Sallyport Global Holdings, part of the Caliburn International group, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $127,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract action to provide base operations support, base life support, and security services in the support of the Iraq F-16 program.

Work will be performed at Martyr Brigadier General Ali Flaih Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 30, 2023.

This contract was the result of a sole-source acquisition and involves Foreign Military Sales to Iraq. Foreign Military Sales and Foreign Military Financing Loan Repayable funds in the amount of $62,230,000 are obligated at the time of the award.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting Activity (FA8630-22-C-6006).

(Source: US Dept of Defense)