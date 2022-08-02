Iraq Decreases Oil Exports in July

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for July of 102,385,049 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.303 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.373 million bpd exported in June.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 99,965,094 barrels, while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,344,536 barrels.

While not explicitly stated by the Ministry, these figures seem to imply that exports by road to Jordan totalled 75,419 barrels for the month.

Revenues for the month were $10.608 billion, at an average price of $103.60 per barrel.

June's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)