Iraq girds to apply Solutions to Climate Change

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Grappling with climate change, Iraq girds to apply solutions

Iraqis are enduring a summer season of blazing heat and blowing dust storms.

While causing acute issues, these two challenges are long-term problems-with few ready-made solutions for managing the broader impacts.

Nevertheless, the green shoots of action by the government and civil society are poking through the increasingly arid soil.

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).

(Photo Credit: Fared Baram/ NRC)