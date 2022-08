By Bilal Wahab for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The U.S. Role in Iraq's Political Crisis: Guidelines for More Effective Engagement

Disengaging after last year's election was a costly miscalculation, but Washington can still meet its goals in Iraq by diving into the fray and prioritizing the system over individual political preferences.

Click here to read the full article.