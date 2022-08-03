New Water Project opened in Mosul

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Industry and Minerals, Mr. Manhal Aziz Al-Khabbaz, has opened the Dandan water project in Mosul.

The project is affiliated with the textile factory in the city, which is run by the General Company for Textile and Leather Industries, and which was completely destroyed during the operations to liberate Mosul from ISIS terrorist gangs.

The plant has a capacity of 500 cubic meters per hour, and was completed with funding from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

(Source: Iraqi Govt)