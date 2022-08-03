Navigate

Navigation

New Water Project opened in Mosul

By on 3rd August 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Public Works News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Industry and Minerals, Mr. Manhal Aziz Al-Khabbaz, has opened the Dandan water project in Mosul.

The project is affiliated with the textile factory in the city, which is run by the General Company for Textile and Leather Industries, and which was completely destroyed during the operations to liberate Mosul from ISIS terrorist gangs.

The plant has a capacity of 500 cubic meters per hour, and was completed with funding from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

(Source: Iraqi Govt)

Related posts:

Meeting to progress Mosul Int'l Airport Project Contract Awarded for Water Feature in Mosul Mosul Airport Project Exempted from Govt "Contracting Mechanisms" Green Initiative to start in Mosul

One Response to New Water Project opened in Mosul

  1. ahmed 3rd August 2022 at 14:38 #

    many thanks for efforts and basra province living in bad and difficult conditions for many years. The water is salty and unclean ...

    many thanks

Leave a Reply