Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 4th August 2022).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD889 (-3.0%) / $774 (-3.0%) (weekly change) (-3.2% and -3.8% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 69.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD 37.6 bn ($25.2 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Cross transactions: 8 bn shares of AL Arabiya Islamic Bank (BAAI) on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, (valued at IQD24.8 bn), corresponding to 9.9% of BAAI's capital. 18.7 bn shares of Elaf Islamic Bank (BELF) on Aug. 3 and Aug.4, (valued at IQD7.5 bn), corresponding to 7.5% of BELF's capital. 12.5 bn shares of North Bank (BNOR) on Aug. 4 (valued at IQD1.1 bn), corresponding to 4.2% of BNOR's capital. 12.4 bn shares of Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) on Aug. 3 (valued at IQD1.8 bn), corresponding to 4.1% of BGUC's capital.

Original shares of National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) resumed trading on Aug. 4 after holding its AGM on Aug. 2 in which the bank decided to increase its capital through 8% bonus issue to IQD270 bn and approving financing the opening of four new branches (Zayona, Yarmouk, Hilla, Anbar branches) with IQD4.0 bn.

ISX suspended trading of Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) starting Aug. 2 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 7 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements.

AL Arabiya Islamic Bank (BAAI) resumed trading on Aug. 3 after holding its AGM on Jul. 29 in which the bank discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements.

ISX suspended trading of Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) starting Aug. 4 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 9 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements.

The GA of Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (BLAD) has been postponed to Aug. 7 due to lack of quorum.

Al-Mashreq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank for Investment (BAMS) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through 25% rights issue from IQD200 bn to IQD250 bn.

Al-Ameen Insurance (NAME) has completed the legal procedures of increasing the capital to IQD5.0 bn through 6.6% bonus issue.

ISX will suspend trading of Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) starting Aug. 18 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 23 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements, dividends distribution and increasing the company's capital through bonus issue.

ISX will suspend trading of National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) starting Aug. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 24 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

ISX will suspend trading of Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) starting Aug. 28 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 31 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements and discussing cash dividends distribution.

