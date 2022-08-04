Pertamina to Increase Holding in West Qurna 1

By John Lee.

Pertamina, the Indonesian state-owned energy company, will reportedly buy an additional 10 percent stake in the West Qurna 1 oilfield from ExxonMobil.

The Deputy Director-General of the Basra Oil Company (BOC), Hassan Muhammad Hassan, told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the agrreement, "is subject to the signing of the settlement agreement with the Basra Oil Company."

Pertamina previously had a 10 percent holding.

The Iraqi cabinet had previously agreed to allow BOC to take over ExxonMobil's holding in the field, at a price of "up to $350 million."

(Source: INA)