New Training Program for Iraqi Business Journalists

Training Program for Iraqi Business Journalists Reporting on their Country's Economy

Business Journalists 4Change, a program to help Iraqi business journalists to report on economic reform initiatives in their country, calls for applicants who wish to report on solutions to economic problems.

The application deadline is August 21st, with interviews to be held between August 22nd and September 4th.

Applicants should already have business journalism experience, be comfortable working with economic data and have an interest in constructive journalism, as well as Iraq's economic reforms and sustainable development.

The program will begin on September 29, lasts six months, and will be implemented by DW Akademie on behalf of GIZs Private Sector Development and Employment Promotion Project. Participants should plan to spend 10 hours per week on the coursework.

An initial needs assessment will help guide the coursework and reflect participants' strengths and challenges. The courses will be taught in Arabic and Kurdish; material in English will be translated into Arabic.

Arwa Thümer-Al-Obaidi, DW Akademie Project Manager, said:

"I am very satisfied to finally work on a project in Iraq. It will be DW Akademie's first on the ground there in a long time. Our projects aim to strengthen the basic human right to freedom of expression and free access to information."

DW Akademie, is Germany's lead international media training provider. With a team of journalists, and content creators, participants can advance their technical skills and learn more about economic and constructive journalism approaches to reporting on the country's economic reform initiatives.

Participants who produce a written, video or audio report related to Iraq's economic reforms will receive 200€ for their work. Applicants should submit a CV, work samples such as articles and video links, a story idea to produce over the course of the program and a letter of motivation to: [email protected]

This training program is offered by the Private Sector Development and Employment Promotion Project (PSD) Iraq in cooperation with DW Akademie. The PSD is co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union. It is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

(Source: GIZ)