Deep Dive: Sadr declares 'Final Retirement'

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Deep Dive: Iraq's Sadr declares 'final retirement' as street politics escalates

In Iraq, Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada Al-Sadr has announced his "final retirement" from politics.

He has also reportedly gone on a "hunger strike" until violence unleashed by his announcement comes to an end.

Sadr's exit follows the sudden decision by Grand Ayatollah Kadhim Al-Haeri-the spiritual leader of the Sadrist Movement-to step down as a religious authority, urging support for Iran's supreme leader.

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).