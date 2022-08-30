Navigate

Deep Dive: Sadr declares 'Final Retirement'

By on 30th August 2022 in Politics, Security

Deep Dive: Iraq's Sadr declares 'final retirement' as street politics escalates

In Iraq, Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada Al-Sadr has announced his "final retirement" from politics.

He has also reportedly gone on a "hunger strike" until violence unleashed by his announcement comes to an end.

Sadr's exit follows the sudden decision by Grand Ayatollah Kadhim Al-Haeri-the spiritual leader of the Sadrist Movement-to step down as a religious authority, urging support for Iran's supreme leader.

