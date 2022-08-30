Navigate

Navigation

Iran-Iraq Trade Continues Despite Disruption

By on 30th August 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Iran has reportedly closed its land borders to Iraq in response to the upsurge in violence in the country.

According to AFP, Iranian flights to the country have also been halted.

Meanwhile, Iran's Mehr News says that while passenger travel is suspended, people are being allowed to return to their home countries, and goods traffic is continuing without interruption.

UAE-based airlines Emirates and FlyDubai are also reported to have cancelled flights to and from Iraq.

(Sources: AFP, Mehr, Gulf Business)

Related posts:

Iran names New Ambassador to Iraq Iraqi PM visits Iran, Aims to Expand Trade Iran to open Trade Center in Sulaymaniyah Iran's Saha Airlines commences Flights to Najaf
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply