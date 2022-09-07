KRG opens New Data Center

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday visited the Kurdistan Regional Government's Department of Information Technology (DIT).

After reviewing the work of the Department, Prime Minister Barzani inaugurated the government's Central Data Center, a sophisticated and protected system that provides information in all different sectors, and helps elevate the work of KRG institutions.

Prime Minister Barzani praised the work of the Department and reiterated that the digitization of services is an important objective of the Ninth Cabinet in order to promote transparency and reduce bureaucracy.

The Prime Minister further expressed his pride that the Kurdistan Region now has such a developed center and that the developers are all local people and graduates of the Kurdistan Region's universities.

Prime Minister Barzani added that this Center is a key output of the Ninth Cabinet's reform process which will help the government's institutions and those of the private sector.

(Source: KRG)