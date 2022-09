By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced a new tendering process for medicines.

According to a statement from the KRG, the new system will stabilise the price of 230 different medications.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani commented:

"Through transparent contracts, we will provide our citizens with better quality medicine at a lower cost to the KRG."

(Source: KRG)