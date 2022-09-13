Central Bank of Iraq statement on Financial Stability

By John Lee.

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has issued a statement on its annual private financial stability report for 2021, which included a set of financial and monetary indicators that reflect the performance of the Iraqi financial and banking sector, and diagnose challenges and opportunities for this important sector in the economy.

The report indicated an increase in the growth of bank deposits amounting to 96 trillion dinars for the year 2021, an increase of 13.1 percent over the year 2020, while bank credit in the public and private sectors increased to 80.62 trillion dinars for the year 2021, an increase of 7.1 percent over the year 2020.

The report revealed an increase in the aggregate index of financial inclusion from 20.85 percent in 2017 to 33.5 percent in 2021, while the percentage of private sector credit in the output increased the gross domestic product to 13.4 percent in 2021, and the aggregate index of financial stability in Iraq rose to 0.656 in the same year.

The full report can be read here (Arabic)

(Source: CBI)