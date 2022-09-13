Inaugural Flight from Hyderabad to Baghdad

By John Lee.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) inaugurated the maiden direct flight service from Hyderabad to Baghdad on Sunday.

According to a press release, Fly Baghdad's maiden flight IF 462 took off at 15.17 hours from Hyderabad International Airport.

The flight will operate between Hyderabad and Baghdad twice a week, on Sundays and Tuesdays.

Flight IF 461 will arrive at GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 09.55 hours on Tuesdays. The return flight IF 462 will depart from Hyderabad at 10.55 on the same day.

On Sundays, flight IF 461 will arrive at HYD Airport at 11.55 hours and flight IF 462 departs at 12.55 hours.

Flights to India from Baghdad are popular among the Iraqis seeking medical treatment. The data released by the Union Tourism ministry shows medical tourists visiting India from Iraq comprised over 10% and is gradually growing.

(Source: GHIAL)