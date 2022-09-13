Iran Ready to Open Joint Scientific Center with Iraq

The University of Tehran expressed readiness to set up a joint scientific center with Iraq under the auspices of the University of Basrah at a border region.

During a visit to Iraq, President of the University of Tehran, Mohammad Moqimi, met with President of the University of Basrah, Saad Shaheen Hammadi, and signed a memorandum of cooperation between the two academic centers.

The agreement entails interaction between the two universities in various fields, such as the exchange of faculty members, students and researchers, holding short-term expert training courses, joint supervision of postdoctoral research, promotion of joint research institutes, scientific hubs and technology parks, and the formation of interdisciplinary programs for the postgraduate students.

During the event, Moqimi voiced the University of Tehran's readiness to set up a joint scientific center with Iraq at the Arvand Free Zone, located in Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan.

The Arvand Free Zone is located along the Persian Gulf and covers an area of 172 square kilometers. It is at the confluence of two large rivers (Arvand and Karoon ) and has common borders with Iraq and Kuwait.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)