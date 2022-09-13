World Bank ready to provide More Support to Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Planning, Dr. Khaled Battal Al-Najm, received the new Special Representative of the World Bank in Iraq, Mr. Richard Abdelnour and his accompanying delegation, on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the two sides in various economic and development issues, especially with regard to the mechanisms of work of the Recovery and Reconstruction Fund in Iraq and the Social Fund for Development.

The Minister stressed Iraq's strong desire to strengthen relations with the World Bank to serve the development of the country.

Mr Abdelnour expressed the World Bank's readiness to provide more support for the efforts of the Ministry of Planning and the Iraqi government, in the field of supporting development and achieving economic reforms, which Iraq needs, after the crises it has faced in recent years.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of International Cooperation in the Ministry of Planning, Dr. Saher Abdel-Kazim.

(Source: Ministry of Planning)