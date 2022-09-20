Iraqi Oil Minister pushes Development of Eridu Oil Field

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, has stressed the importance of developing the Eridu (Arido) oilfield in Block 10, which is in the Muthanna and Dhi Qar provinces.

This came during a meeting with Lukoil's Vice President for Central Asia, Middle East, and North African affairs, Stepan Gorgi, and his accompanying delegation.

The Minister said that the ministry is awaiting the approval of the Council of Ministers of the joint development program for the field, commending the technical study of Lukoil.

He added the need to continue the development of West Qurna 2 field, and commended the cooperation between the Ministry and Lukoil to develop oil and energy sector.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Vice President of National Oil Company (INOC), Hamid Younis, the Director General of Petroleum Contracts and Licensing Directorate (PCLD), Ali Maarij. On the Russian side, the meeting was attended by Lukoil General Manager, Alexey Yakovlev, and the 10th block project manager, Edward Tcheloyansh, and vice manager of Iraq branch, manager of Lukoil reprentative office in Baghdad, Resan Sednavi.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)