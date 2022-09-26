Navigate

Iraq Promotes Liquified Gas for Vehicles

By on 26th September 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics

By John Lee.

The Undersecretary for Liquidation and Distribution Affairs at Iraq's Ministry of Oil, Hamid Younis, has said that the shift towards the use of liquified gas for vehicles is a strategic project for Iraq, which promotes sustainable development and supports the national economy, and is supported by the government and the Ministry.

He added that a number of decisions and instructions have been issued that support projects for the use of liquified gas in vehicles.

He made the comments at the opening of a model workshop to install liquified gas systems in vehicles in Taji, north of Baghdad.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

