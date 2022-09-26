Italian Firm presents Plans for Major Iraqi Rail Project

By John Lee.

Italian engineering consultancy Progetti Europa & Global S.p.A. (PEG) has met with the Secretary-General of Iraq's Council of Ministers, Dr. Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, to discuss the rail project connecting southern and northern Iraq.

At the meeting, the company gave a detailed presentation on the stages of feasibility studies, the proposed routes, the supporting infrastructure, and timetables for implementation.

Dr. al-Ghazi praised the company's efforts and pushed for quick completion of the final designs.

Progetti is already involved in several projects in Iraq, including expanding the degassing station at the Zubair oil field.

(Source: Iraqi Cabinet)