Moody's assigned Credit Ratings for National Bank of Iraq (NBI)

By John Lee.

Moody's Investors Service has assigned first time local currency long-term/short-term deposit ratings of B3/NP for National Bank of Iraq (NBI), and foreign currency long-term/short-term deposit rating of Caa1/NP.

At the same time, the rating agency has assigned a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of caa2, Adjusted BCA of b3, as well as long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of B3(cr)/NP(cr). All long-term deposit ratings carry a stable outlook.

(Source: Moody's Investors Service)