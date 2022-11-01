Navigate

Saudi Investment Fund to set up Company to Invest in Iraq

By on 1st November 2022 in Investment

By John Lee.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has set up a company to invest in Iraq.

The new company is one of six that will invest a total of up to SAR 90 billion (USD 24 billion) in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Sudan and Egypt.

They will invest in various key sectors, including but not limited to, infrastructure, real estate development, mining, healthcare, financial services, food and agriculture, manufacturing, telecoms, and technology, among other strategic sectors and industries in each country.

(Source: Saudi Public Investment Fund)

