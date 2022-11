By John Lee.

The National Bank of Iraq (IBN) has seen an increase in net income after tax of 29 percent for quarter to the end of Septermber, compared with the same period in 2021.

Parent company Capital Bank Group, based in Jordan, said net income after tax reached JD11.1 million [USD 15.7 million] by the end of September, compared to JD8.6 million [USD 12.1 million] for the same period last year.

(Source: Capital Bank Group)