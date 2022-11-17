Iraq establishes new 'Higher Commission for Combating Corruption'

By John Lee.

Iraq has set up a new 'Higher Commission for Combating Corruption', to investigate the most serious cases of corruption in the counrty.

The new body will be headed by Judge Haider Hanoun Zayer (pictured), who recently took over as head of the Federal Commission of Integrity (FCOI).

The announcement follows the recent theft of 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars ($2.5 billion) from the bank account of the General Tax Authority.

(Sources: Commission of Integrity, Media Office of the Prime Minister)