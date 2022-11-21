Japan boosting Infrastructure Projects in Iraq

JICA renews commitment to boost infrastructure projects for socio-economic development in Iraq

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Iraq Office have signed a renewed partnership agreement to monitor and accelerate the implementation of socio-economic infrastructure projects in Iraq.

Implemented by the Government of Iraq (GoI) with loan assistance from JICA, aiming to improve economic recovery and living conditions of Iraqi communities, Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan projects are advancing infrastructure development in Iraq.

Five key components of ODA loan projects were completed in 2022 across Iraq, promoting service delivery and connecting communities to vital service sectors. Over two million residents of the city of Basra who experienced deteriorated water supply and quality for decades will soon receive access to a reliable clean source of water, as major components of the Basra Water Supply Improvement Project, locally known as the Basra Grand Water Project, are now completed. In the north, the Deralok Hydropower Plant in Duhok Governorate will soon begin to supply power, feeding 37 MW to the grid and addressing thereby Iraq's efforts to reduce carbon emissions resulting from fuel-operated powerplants.

"For over 14 consecutive years, JICA and UNDP have partnered to support the government to improve socio-economic conditions for Iraqi communities through reliable public service delivery. We will continue to support the Government of Iraq in laying down the foundation for sustainable growth in key public sectors, with a focus on electricity infrastructure, water and sanitation, health, oil, and transportation," says UNDP Iraq Resident Representative Zena Ali-Ahmad.

"We have been working with the Government of Iraq to deliver basic infrastructure and Japanese knowledge to Iraqi people over a decade. Although we have faced many difficulties, including unstable security conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, some large projects were successfully completed in 2022, which shows a notable progress of JICA projects. Our partnership with UNDP has greatly contributed to this achievement during the implementation stage" says JICA Iraq Chief Representative YONEDA Gen.

Through signing this agreement, JICA and UNDP reaffirm their commitment to improve the state of national infrastructure, public services, and private sector development, advancing Iraq closer to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Video: https://bit.ly/3AhxKAY

(Source: UN)

