Tadano supplies Cranes to North Refineries Company (NRC)

By John Lee.

Iraq's North Refineries Company (NRC) has added to its existing Tadano fleet with the delivery of three new Tadano GR-300EX-3 model cranes.

NRC is based in Baji, a city of 175,000 in northern Iraq's Salahaddin Province, about 210km north of Baghdad. Founded in 1978, NRC's refinery endured significant turmoil during the Gulf War as well as numerous incidents and attacks in years that followed. With relative calm over the last few years, NRC can currently refine 310,000 barrels of oil per day.

Mr. Sudad Ibrahim Majeed, Senior Chief Engineer of North Refineries Company, notes that this work requires over 100 heavy machines including trucks, heavy machinery, forklifts, and cranes.

The cranes were purchased from the Japanese company through Sardar Automobile and Machinery Trading Co. Ltd (SAM).

Another three new GR-130EX units are planned to join the NRC fleet by the end of the year.

(Source: Tadano)