Contract Signed for New Solar Power Station in Erbil

The KRG's Minister of Electricity, Kamal Mohammed, signed a contract with with "Pluto Otto Cycle company" on Monday to build a solar power station in Erbil province.

The minister signed the deal with the company to set up a 25-megawatt solar power station. The project will be implemented within 90 days and will produce 25 megawatt of electricity using solar energy.

The Ministry of Electricity in the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Ninth Cabinet aims to develop the electricity sector, through numerous different projects, especially using solar energy to provide electricity.

(Source: KRG)