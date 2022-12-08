Foundation Stone laid for first British University in Erbil

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani laid the foundation stone for the British campus of the University of London in Erbil.

Prime Minister Barzani stated the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Ninth Cabinet has prioritized developing its education sector and highlighted the efforts taken to expand and evolve academic studies across the Kurdistan Region.

"I am pleased to see the improvement in the level of education in the Kurdistan Region. Opening such scientific centers will indeed help in raising awareness as well as the scientific and academic levels in the Kurdistan Region," Prime Minister Barzani said during the ceremony attended by local officials and UK diplomats.

The Prime Minister thanked the UK Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, UK Consul General to Erbil, David Hunt, and the KRG's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research for combining their efforts in helping to bring the University of London to Erbil.

"Every university in Kurdistan has been able to make a positive impact on our community based on its ability and expertise. I am certain that this university will be another part of the scientific projects that we have started in the Kurdistan Region," said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Barzani in his speech also emphasized the KRG's continued support and efforts to strengthen the Kurdistan Region's education, higher education, and research skills and studies.

(Source: KRG)