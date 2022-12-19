Germany funds Desalination Project in Muthanna

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Construction has signed a grant agreement to finance the Al-Khader and Al-Daraji water desalination project in Al-Muthanna Governorate

Mr. Benkin Rikani signed the agreement with the Director of the German Development Bank KFW, Dr. Anna-Christine Janke, and the grant will be provided by the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The project has a design capacity of 1500 m3 (per day?)

It includes the implementation of networks, conveyor lines, distribution networks and household connections, as it will contribute to the provision of potable water and the elimination of water scarcity in the areas of Al-Khader and Al-Darraji and their neighboring villages.

(Source: Ministry of Construction)