dnata breaks ground on $14m Warehouse in Erbil

By John Lee.

The Dubai-based air and travel services provider dnata has broken ground on its new, 20,000-m2 cargo warehouse at Erbil International Airport (EBL).

According to a statement from the company, the facility represents an investment of US$ 14 million and will create up to 50 additional, direct jobs with dnata in Iraq.

The foundation stone for the cargo warehouse, which is scheduled for completion in September 2024, was recently revealed by dnata's Senior Vice President for UAE and Iraq Airport Operations, Jaffar Dawood, who said:

"We are delighted to expand our operations in response to the growing demand for our reliable and safe cargo services in Erbil.

"Our new facility will incorporate cutting-edge technologies and the latest carbon reduction initiatives in design and operation, ensuring the highest level of operational and environmental efficiency for our customers.

"We stay committed to the Iraqi aviation industry and continue to invest in our operations to contribute to the development of Erbil as a regional cargo hub."

dnata's newest cargo facility will be capable of processing 100,000 tonnes of cargo annually, including perishables, pharmaceuticals and dangerous goods. dnata will also implement its advanced 'OneCargo' system within the facility, digitising processes and maximising efficiencies across its cargo operations in Iraq.

The facility will be equipped with the latest technologies, including thermal insulation to reduce the building's environmental impact by maintaining low CO2 manufacturing emissions and operating costs. Additional, environmentally sustainable features include a water harvesting system, which recycles condensed water, low energy skylighting, and an all-electric forklift fleet.

dnata's latest expansion follows the opening of a new, advanced cool chain facility and a bus maintenance facility in 2022 at EBL. The company currently provides ground handling and cargo services to over 25 airlines with a team of over 400 aviation professionals.

The company originally announced the investment in May 2022.

(Source: dnata)