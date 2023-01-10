Baghdad's Green Zone Opens to Public

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani has ordered that the Baghdad Green Zone be opened to the public to ease traffic in the city.

The heavily fortified area houses embassies and Iraqi government buildings.

Security forces have removed major checkpoints leading to the zone to allow citizens to enter.

The zone will be open to the public from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

The Green Zone has been opened and closed to the public several times since it was first opened in 2019, but has previously been breached by protesters during demonstrations.

(Sources: AFP, BasNews)