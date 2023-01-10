Navigate

Navigation

Baghdad's Green Zone Opens to Public

By on 10th January 2023 in Iraq Transportation News, Security

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani has ordered that the Baghdad Green Zone be opened to the public to ease traffic in the city.

The heavily fortified area houses embassies and Iraqi government buildings.

Security forces have removed major checkpoints leading to the zone to allow citizens to enter.

The zone will be open to the public from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

The Green Zone has been opened and closed to the public several times since it was first opened in 2019, but has previously been breached by protesters during demonstrations.

(Sources: AFP, BasNews)

Related posts:

Clashes rock Green Zone as Parliament re-elects Speaker Removing All Militias From Baghdad's International Zone US Firm to install Security System for Baghdad Int'l Zone Iran's Oil Ministry Opens Representative Office in Baghdad
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply