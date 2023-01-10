Navigate

New Contract to Rehabilitate Abu Ghraib Dairy Factories

By on 10th January 2023 in Agriculture, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Iraq's General Company for Food Products, which is owned by the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, has signing of a partnership contract with a local company called "Allied", to rehabilitate Abu Ghraib dairy factories and add new lines and products.

The agreement aims to develop the yogurt industry in accordance with modern production, packaging, and labeling methods through the management of existing production lines and machinery in Abu Ghraib yogurt factories, including Rafidain, Dajla, and Al Furat.

The company aims to regain consumer confidence in these products through the maintenance of quality and the adoption of the latest methods and techniques in the production and marketing of yogurt.

(Source: Ministry of Industry and Minerals)

