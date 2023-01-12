Investment Opportunities in Iraq's Oil Refineries

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Oil has announced upcoming investment opportunities in the refining industry.

Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani said the plans include increasing refining capacities as follows:

Al-Amarah refinery (150,000 barrels per day);

Al-Muthanna refinery (100,000 barrels per day);

Kirkuk refinery (100,000 barrels per day);

Qayyarah refinery (70,000 barrels per day), and,

a new unit with a capacity of (70,000 barrels per day) at the Dhi Qar refinery.

The Ministry also plans to establish a new refinery in Dhi Qar governorate with a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day, and continues to add production units to refineries in the south, center, and north.

It has previously announced the addition of a new production unit at the Diwaniyah refinery (70,000 barrels per day) and the imminent start of production at the Karbala oil refinery (140,000 barrels per day).

(Source: Ministry of Oil)