Navigate

Navigation

Investment Opportunities in Iraq's Oil Refineries

By on 12th January 2023 in Investment, Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Oil has announced upcoming investment opportunities in the refining industry.

Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani said the plans include increasing refining capacities as follows:

  • Al-Amarah refinery (150,000 barrels per day);
  • Al-Muthanna refinery (100,000 barrels per day);
  • Kirkuk refinery (100,000 barrels per day);
  • Qayyarah refinery (70,000 barrels per day), and,
  • a new unit with a capacity of (70,000 barrels per day) at the Dhi Qar refinery.

The Ministry also plans to establish a new refinery in Dhi Qar governorate with a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day, and continues to add production units to refineries in the south, center, and north.

It has previously announced the addition of a new production unit at the Diwaniyah refinery (70,000 barrels per day) and the imminent start of production at the Karbala oil refinery (140,000 barrels per day).

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

Related posts:

Karbala Oil Refinery to Begin Production in mid-March Karbala Refinery begins Trial Ops KRG PM inaugurates Lanaz Refinery Diwaniya Refinery to be Expanded
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply