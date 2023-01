By John Lee.

Iraqi passports have ranked second-last in an index of 109 passports.

The Henley Passport Index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and shows Iraq in 108th place, just ahead of Afghanistan, and behind neighbours such as Syria and Iran.

Japan topped the list, ahead of Singapore and South Korea.

The index shows how much global economic access each passport provides.

(Source: Henley & Partners)