Iraq's Economic Outlook "looks Bright"

By John Lee.

The Founder and Chairperson of Iraqi stockbroker Rabee Securities has said that he is optimistic for the year ahead in Iraq.

Shwan Ibrahim Taha told TradeArabia:

"I am optimistic about Iraq's outlook; we will witness a gradual increase in production to reach five million barrels by 2028. Any significant downside in oil prices could add some pressure. Still, we are positive that international investors are slowly returning, and this will be further helped by improvements to internal policies implementation."

More here.

(Source: TradeArabia)