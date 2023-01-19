KRG Clears 2m+ Square Meters of Mined Land

By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Region Government (KRG) has issued data on the clearance of mined land over the past year:

2,316,756 square meters of land was cleared of mines and IEDs in the Kurdistan Region in 2022.

47 fields were cleared of landmines, with 27 cleared by the Iraqi Kurdistan Mine Action Agency (IKMAA) and 20 by [other] organizations.

and 20 by [other] organizations. 4,236 anti-personnel mines were destroyed, with 1,944 destroyed by the agency and 2,292 by organizations.

195,000 mine awareness materials were distributed.

31 citizens were killed and injured by mine accidents, with 24 injured and 7 killed.

Injuries by mine accidents: 7 in Erbil, 7 in Sulaimani, 4 in Duhok and 6 in Garmian.

Deaths by mine accidents: 1 in Erbil, 3 in Sulaimani, 1 in Duhok, 2 in Garmian.

(Source: KRG)

