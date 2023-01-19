KRG Clears 2m+ Square Meters of Mined Land

By John Lee.
The Kurdistan Region Government (KRG) has issued data on the clearance of mined land over the past year:
- 2,316,756 square meters of land was cleared of mines and IEDs in the Kurdistan Region in 2022.
- 47 fields were cleared of landmines, with 27 cleared by the Iraqi Kurdistan Mine Action Agency (IKMAA) and 20 by [other] organizations.
- 4,236 anti-personnel mines were destroyed, with 1,944 destroyed by the agency and 2,292 by organizations.
- 195,000 mine awareness materials were distributed.
- 31 citizens were killed and injured by mine accidents, with 24 injured and 7 killed.
- Injuries by mine accidents: 7 in Erbil, 7 in Sulaimani, 4 in Duhok and 6 in Garmian.
- Deaths by mine accidents: 1 in Erbil, 3 in Sulaimani, 1 in Duhok, 2 in Garmian.
(Source: KRG)
