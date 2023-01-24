Navigate

Is US Policy causing Iraqi Dinar Problems?

By on 24th January 2023 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Security

By John Lee.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Iraqis are blaming the slump in the value of the Iraqi dinar on a recent policy change by the U.S. Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

It says the NY Fed began enforcing tighter controls on dollar transactions by commercial Iraqi banks in November, in an attempt to tackle money laundering and illegal transfers of dollars to Iran.

