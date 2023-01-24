Navigate

Iraqi PM "Retires" Head of Trade Bank of Iraq

By on 24th January 2023 in Iraq Banking & Finance News

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani has dismissed the President and Chairman of Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI).

The state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported that al-Sudani "referred" Dr Salem Chalabi (pictured) "to retirement".

Widely respected internationally, Dr Chalabi had been appointed by the previous Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in September 2020.

According to INA, al-Sudani appointed Bilal Al-Hamdani to replace him.

The news comes on the same day that the head of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) was also replaced, and just days after the TBI reported record profits.

(Source: INA)

