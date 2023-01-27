Iraq Cancels Contract with German Company TUV

By John Lee.

The Board of Directors of the Iraqi General Company for Exhibitions and Commercial Services, part of the Ministry of Trade, announced on Wednesday (25th January) a decision to terminate their contract with the German company TUV.

In a statement, the Ministry said this move is aimed at reducing the burden on Iraqi merchants, adding that problems were exacerbated by the high Dollar-Dinar exchange rate, which caused higher prices for goods in the Iraqi local markets.

The contract had commenced on October 1, 2020.

The announcement comes as Germany's Minister of State, Tobias Lindner, visited the country from 24th to 26th January.

(Source: Ministry of Trade)