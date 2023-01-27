KRG PM Barzani receives UK's new Consul-General in Erbil

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the United Kingdom's new Consul-General in Erbil, Rosey Cave on Thursday.

The Prime Minister congratulated her on her appointment and wished her success in her duties and expressed the Kurdistan Region Government's full support for the new Consul in order to further promote the strong relationship between the UK and the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting discussed the importance of holding the Kurdistan parliamentary elections. The Prime Minister stressed that the election process should be held at an appropriate time this year, for this purpose, the Kurdistan Region Government will make all preparations for the elections and provide the necessary requirements.

The new British Consul General thanked the Kurdistan Region Government for its cooperation with the Consulate General and expressed her desire to further develop comprehensive relations with the Kurdistan Region.

(Source: KRG)