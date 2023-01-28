Germany: new EUR10m contribution to Stabilization in Iraq

Germany renews commitment to stabilization with new EUR 10 million contribution

The Federal Republic of Germany has renewed its commitment to stabilizing Iraq with an additional EUR 10 million (approximately US$10.5 million) contribution.

The critical support will be channeled through UNDP's flagship programme, the Funding Facility for Stabilization. The generous contribution was formalized at a signing ceremony today during the Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office Tobias Lindner's visit to Iraq.

The German Federal Foreign Office has generously provided over US$130 million since the Facility was established in 2015, bringing the total of German contributions to UNDP's stabilization efforts to US$575.4 million.

The funding will allow for UNDP to continue with its integrated stabilization support through rehabilitating public infrastructure and services damaged during the ISIL conflict, providing municipalities capacity support to deliver effective public services and strengthening social cohesion and community-based reintegration.

"Working alongside the Government of Iraq, UNDP has completed over 3,400 critical stabilization projects including restoring essential services, supporting livelihoods building municipal capacity and strengthened community-based reintegration. Our efforts in 2023 will further focus on addressing the critical needs, priority locations and sectors, to safeguard the hard-won stabilization gains made since 2015 to ensure a sustainable transition," says Auke Lootsma, Resident Representative, UNDP Iraq.

"We are grateful to our long-standing partner Germany for their timely contribution towards stabilization in Iraq. Through this support, Germany has prioritized the wellbeing and prosperity of Iraqi communities and I applaud them for their continued leadership," adds Auke Lootsma.

Germany's Minister of State, Dr. Tobias Lindner, comments, "When it was set up, few had foreseen what success the Funding Facility for Stabilization would become. Over the past seven years, the Facility has proven instrumental in safeguarding the gains made against ISIL through civilian means. It was such a success that its model has been emulated in other conflict settings across the Middle East and Africa. With this contribution, Germany underscores its commitment to the stability of Iraq, who will now need take over responsibility for much of the work which has so far been conducted through UNDP's Facility."

In mid-2015, UNDP established the Funding Facility for Stabilization to assist the Government in rebuilding Iraq after the ISIL conflict. The Facility works with the Government of Iraq and local actors to ensure safe, dignified and voluntary returns and to lay the foundation for reintegrating displaced populations into the community.

With the generous support of international partners, the Facility has mobilized over US$ 1.55 billion from 29 donors and the Government of Iraq. This collective effort demonstrates the international community's solidarity with Iraq.

(Source: UN)